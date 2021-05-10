Colmore named AAC Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina senior Cam Colmore has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week, while freshman Josh Moylan was selected to the weekly honor roll the league office announced Monday.

Colmore, who helped the Pirates to a 3-1 week, made three relief appearances against Tulane posting a 0.00 ERA after working 4.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander faced 17 batters on the weekend allowing just three hits, walking one and fanning four. In the series opener, he entered the game with the bases loaded, one out and the Pirates holding on to a 5-2 lead. He threw seven pitches getting Ethan Groff to fly out and struck out Jared Hart to end the top of the sixth. Colmore finished with two perfect frames retiring all six batters faced with three punch outs.

During the first game of the doubleheader Saturday, Colmore made his second appearance coming in again with the bases loaded, two outs in the fifth and ECU leading 4-1. He walked the first batter he faced, which scored a run for the Green Wave, but promptly struck out Chase Engelhard slamming the door on a potential big inning. The Winterville, N.C. native closed the weekend by working 1.2 innings in ECU’s 9-1 series-clinching win where he surrendered just one hit.

Moylan batted a team-best .500 where he registered seven hits to stand second on the team for the weekend. He reached base twice in all four games (10 times in the series), drove in four runs, scored three times and drew three walks posting a .588 on-base percentage. The Stoney Beach, Md. native walked twice in the series opening 12-4 victory. Moylan followed that with a 3-for-4 outing in game one of the doubleheader where he drove in three including the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on two-RBI single. Moylan added two more hits, scored two runs and plated another in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and closed the weekend with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with an RBI.

With their selections, it marks the 10th time this season a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades in Zach Agnos (honor roll/May 3), Colmore (honor roll/April 12, pitcher/May 10), Thomas Francisco (honor Roll/March 22), Alec Makarewicz (player/April 5), Moylan (player/March 1, honor roll/May 10), Connor Norby (honor roll/Feb. 22, honor roll/March 8, player/March 15), Carson Whisenhunt (honor roll/Feb. 2, honor roll/March 1, pitcher/March 15), Gavin Williams (pitcher/March 29, pitcher/April 5, honor roll/May 3) and Worrell (player/April 12). Both Whisenhunt (Feb. 22) and Williams (April 5) have also been named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week and Whisenhunt earned National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher-of-the-Month for February.

No. 11 ECU (33-10, 15-5 AAC) will be back in action on Friday, May 14 when it travels to Cincinnati (24-21, 13-11 AAC) for a four-game American series. First pitch of the doubleheader Friday is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.