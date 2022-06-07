GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Concert on the Common scheduled for Thursday night will feature a pep rally for the East Carolina baseball team ahead of the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend.

ECU to open Super Regional with Texas on Friday

The pep rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. ECU coach Cliff Godwin and Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will address the crowd before On the Border, an Eagles tribute band, takes the stage for its 6 p.m. performance.

“Having On the Border back for our concert series plus having Coach Godwin coming to address the crowd on the night before they play Texas is going to be a special night in Greenville”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media which produces the concert series each spring and summer.

The Pirates (45-19) will host Texas (45-19) starting Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The first game is slated for noon and will be seen on ESPN2. The second in the best-of-3 series is at noon on Saturday and will also be seen on ESPN2. A third game, if needed, will be Sunday at a time to be determined.

On the Border won the televised competition on Axis TV for best Eagles tribute band in America, according to a press release. The band will perform until 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Food trucks will be lined up on on First Street, and adult beverages will be available as well. No coolers are allowed.

After Thursday there’ll be two remaining concerts in the series. Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, will perform on June 23. Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute band, will take the stage on June 30.