Connor Norby chosen in second round of MLB draft by Orioles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Connor Norby went quickly in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

The Baltimore Orioles picked the second baseman fifth in the second round (41st overall) on Monday. The second day of the draft has multiple rounds in it and comes after ECU pitcher Gavin Williams was chosen in the first round of Sunday’s draft by the Cleveland Indians.

Norby, who recently finished his junior season with the Pirates. He batted .415 and led the nation in hits (102). Going into the College World Series, Norby ranked among the national leader’s top-15 in total bases (162), hits per game (1.67), batting average and runs (64). The Pirates triple crown winner, who led the club in home runs (15) and runs, also stood atop the team leaders in multi-hit games (33), slugging percentage (.659), on-base percentage (.484) and stolen bases (18), while sharing the lead in doubles (15) with Zach Agnos.

Norby, the 17th selection under head coach Cliff Godwin , is the 10th Pirate to be picked by the Orioles following Mike Wright (2011/3rd round), Devin Harris (2008/8th round), Shane Matthews (2007/8th round), Reid Love (2015/10th round), Steve Godin (1990/17th round), Steve Salargo (1999/20th round), John Rawls (1965/22nd round), James Snyder (1967/45th round) and Wayne Britton (1965/56th round).

Norby won the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award recently.