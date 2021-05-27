Connor Norby swinging big bat as Pirates try to stay alive in AAC Tournament; will face Memphis in rematch on Friday

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Connor Norby was named the AAC Player of the Year earlier this week. He’s shown why with two solid performances for the Pirates so far in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates extended their stay at the AAC Tournament after a 13-9 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday. The team had an off day but still practiced on Thursday in preparations for a return to play on Friday.

The Pirates got in some rest but still took batting practice on Thursday. ECU will be looking to get some revenge as it will face Memphis on Friday at 1 p.m. in the losers bracket of the AAC Tournament. Memphis beat ECU 11-1 in a seven-inning 10-run mercy rule game on Tuesday in the tournament opener.

WNCT sports director Brian Bailey is in Clearwater, Fla. and has this report on Norby, his play so far and the team’s preparations for play on Friday.