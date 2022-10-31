GREENVILLE, N.C. – True freshman placekicker Andrew Conrad has been selected the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday morning.



Conrad drilled a career long 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift East Carolina to a 27-24 non-conference victory at BYU Friday night as the Pirates clinched bowl eligibility for the second-straight season. He tallied nine of ECU’s 27 points via two field goals and three point-after attempts. Since taking over the starting placekicking role three games ago, Conrad has converted 11 of 11 PATs and five of seven field goal tries.



Additionally, sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell was tabbed to the conference’s weekly honor roll following a 176-yard performance that yielded his sixth rushing touchdown in his last three outings. He has produced three consecutive 100-yard efforts and five this season as well as 11 for his career – the fourth most in program history. Mitchell added eight aerial yards on a pair of receptions to finish the night with 184 total yards.



American Athletic Conference Week Nine Honorees

Offensive Player of the Week: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Josh Celiscar, DE, UCF

Special Teams Player of the Week: Andrew Conrad , K, East Carolina



AAC Week Nine Honor Roll

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Keaton Mitchell , RB, East Carolina

John Marshall, LB, Navy

Tyler Lavine, RB, SMU

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU