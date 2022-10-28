PROVO, Utah (AP) — Andrew Conrad kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, Keaton Mitchell ran for 176 yards and East Carolina beat BYU 27-24 on Friday night.

“I knew this was going to be a tough environment, and we were going to have to show a lot of character and courage,” said fourth-year head coach Mike Houston, who recorded his 100th career win and was presented the game ball in the locker room. “We got punched in the face in the first half, but our kids never flinched and kept battling. What a performance by so many guys right there. This is a huge win for our program, on the road, in a tough environment against a really good football team.”

HOW ABOUT THOSE FREAKING PIRATES pic.twitter.com/6RPwf5FP9F — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

The win was the 100th of ECU coach Mike Houston’s career. It was the third consecutive win for East Carolina (6-3) while BYU (4-5) has lost four straight. With the sixth win, ECU is now bowl eligible.

“What a win in an environment like this,” said senior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who became the school’s all-time leader in touchdowns responsible for with 111.

.@ECUCoachHouston's 100th career win as a head coach sends us bowling. pic.twitter.com/VDguiJ2SUa — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

Conrad, a freshman, made the game-winning kick with a line-drive wobbler that just cleared the crossbar following two timeouts from BYU.

“We knew coming into this it was us against the world and that little section with about 200 or 300 people,” Ahlers said, referring to the group of ECU fans who traveled to Provo. “I knew we were going to have to use every energy we had. I joked with Coach Houston just now, I said, ‘If we went to overtime, I don’t know how much energy I would have had left.”

The Pirates were aided on their final drive with a 15-yard pass interference penalty on fourth-and-8 to get to the BYU 22 with 40 seconds left.

Houston said he didn’t want to punt and give BYU a final chance in regulation.

“Do you want to win the ballgame or not?” he said. “I just thought, on the road, in a tough environment, I thought if we punted it back to them, we took all of our opportunities to win away really until overtime. But you still give them an opportunity with that quarterback to win the ballgame.”

We're painting Provo Purple tonight 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Y051xBkIF1 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

Mitchell carried the ball 21 times which included a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He was later hit in the head by Jacob Boren after catching an 8-yard pass from Holton Ahlers with six minutes left in the game. Mitchell finished the series, but then sat on the bench with his helmet off and didn’t play in the final drive. Boren was ejected for targeting.

“All week the coaches were telling us we had to beat them with speed,” Mitchell said. They were big up front. You just can’t stop speed.”

.@holtahlers12 keeps it and gets into the end zone again 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/03xcwpksT6 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

Ahlers threw for 197 yards and added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for the Pirates.

You're not catching the fastest player in college football ✌️✌️@_KeatonMitchell pic.twitter.com/UNBqlAL5i0 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 29, 2022

Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and was 18-of-25 passing for 144 yards and added 60 yards on the ground for BYU. Lopini Katoa had 116 yards rushing on 20 carries with a 24-yard touchdown run.