GREENVILLE, N.C. – Five of the most influential figures in ECU Athletics history will be inducted into the East Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 14, at the 44th annual installment ceremony inside Minges Coliseum as part of Hall of Fame/Letterwinners Weekend.

The decorated class includes 1994 Liberty Bowl Alliance Co-Offensive Player of the Year and former Pirate quarterback Marcus Crandall, longtime East Carolina supporter Ron Dowdy, two-time USTFCCCA (United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) All-American Eric Frasure, Conference USA All-Decade women’s golf selection Adrienne Millican and current professional golfer Harold Varner III.

The inductees will be recognized publicly inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as a part of the Hall of Fame festivities during the Oct. 15 Homecoming football game versus Memphis.

The five new inductees will bring the total membership to 183. The original ECU Athletics Hall of Fame was formed in 1974 as an organization to honor individuals who have, by direct participation in Pirate intercollegiate athletics, brought outstanding recognition to themselves and the University.

Marcus Crandall

Marcus Crandall (ECU Sports Information photo)

Crandall (ECU ’97) finished his time in the Purple and Gold as the owner of more than 30 passing and total offense records and was tops on the career list in passing yards (7,198), total offense (7,641), touchdown passes (58) and completions (620). He was voted the 1994 Liberty Bowl Alliance Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was tabbed to the All-Independent Team by Football News and the Associated Press. In pacing East Carolina to a victory over Stanford in the 1995 Liberty Bowl, Crandall was named the North Carolina College Football Player of the Year and selected to the National All-Independent First Team as well as the ECAC Division I-A First Team while earning Liberty Bowl Alliance Player of the Week accolades three times. He helped produce three of the top five passing seasons and three of the top six total offense seasons in school history at the time of his graduation and ended his career tied with Jeff Blake with seven games of 300-plus yards of total offense.

Ron Dowdy

(Ron Dowdy, ECU News Service photo)

Dowdy (ECU ’66), a board of trustees member at East Carolina from 1993-99, co-founded the Chancellor’s Society. He also served as part of the Order of the Cupola while earning induction into the ECU Military Hall of Fame. Dowdy contributed a $1 million gift to the ECU Educational Foundation in 1994 that supported renovations to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and was a sponsor for the Ronald E. Dowdy Retired Faculty Dinner, garnering him the distinction of Retired Honorary Faculty Member in 1992. Due to his generosity to the university, Dowdy was selected as the 2021 recipient of the PHILOS Award as Philanthropist of the Year.

Eric Frasure

Frasure (ECU ’07) was named a USTFCCCA All-American in 2006 (indoor and outdoor season) and 2007 (indoor season). He captured five Conference USA event championships in the weight throw (2005-07) and hammer (2005-06) and advanced to the 2006 NCAA Championships where he finished seventh in the shot put. He also took fourth in the weight throw at the 2007 NCAA Indoor Championships. Frasure still ranks among the top three in program history in the hammer (second), discus (third) and shot put (sixth) and set the indoor school record in the weight throw (21.62 meters) during the 2006 campaign. In 2005, Frasure set a world record for distance in the 56-pound weight throw (49’8″) at the Loch Norman Highland Games in Huntersville, N.C.

Adrienne Millican

Millican (ECU ’05) represents the first player in program history to qualify for the NCAA Championships (2004) and led the Pirates to their first-ever appearance at the NCAA Regional Championships in 2003 before doing it again in 2005. She is a three-time All-Conference USA selection, garnering first-team accolades in 2004 and 2005 as well as second-team plaudits in 2003. Millican claimed five wins during her career – the second most in school history. For her efforts, she was tabbed to the Conference USA All-Decade Team.

Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Varner (ECU ’12), the first player in program history to named Conference USA Golfer of the Year (2012), set the ECU record for lowest scoring average (72.28) and was the first Pirate to break 200 in a 54-hole tournament (196) – doing so at the 2010 Outer Banks Intercollegiate. He qualified for three NCAA Regional tournaments and was the second player in school history to earn an individual at-large berth. Varner earned selection to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-East Region Team twice (2010-11) while garnering All-Conference USA laurels three times, including first-team recognition in 2011 and 2012. His career in the Purple and Gold included 18 top-10 finishes and two individual medalist performances (2010 Outer Banks Intercollegiate and 2011 Georgia State AutoTrader.com Collegiate Classic).

An interactive video listing and capsules of the entire Hall of Fame membership is located inside the lobby of the Smith-Williams Center which opened in 2013. Photos of all Hall of Fame members are now on permanent display while the 2022 enshrined class will be added for the upcoming Hall of Fame Weekend Oct. 14-15.

