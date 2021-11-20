Daffer’s long FG as time expires gets ECU past Navy 38-35

East Carolina’s Audie Omotosho makes a catch in the first quarter against Navy during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Owen Daffer drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give East Carolina a 38-35 victory over Navy on Saturday night.

"It was amazing — it was the first-ever game-winner opportunity I've ever had. It feels good to be able to come through. … A lot of my family's from Maryland, so they're all here."



—@ECUPiratesFB's Owen Daffer, who kicked a career-long game-winning FG pic.twitter.com/gr6Qyrr7IQ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

FROM 54 YARDS OUT OWEN DAFFER KICKS THE WINNING FG. @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/cwBTThVXik — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

Owen Daffer was informed postgame he will be going on scholarship at the end of the season.



"This game ball means a lot. It has several meanings. A scholarship, something I've been working for. I had several other scholarship offers for FCS that I turned down to come here." — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) November 21, 2021

Maquel Haywood scored on a 98-yard kickoff return that gave Navy (2-8, 2-5 American) a 35-27 lead with 8:33 remaining.

Tyler Snead with the @ECUPiratesFB TD and then C.J. Johnson catches the 2-point conversion and it's a tie game! pic.twitter.com/ZBoQkP33f2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Snead about three minutes later to tie it at 35. The Midshipmen punted with 1:24 to play, and Ahlers connected with Snead on a 46-yard pass on the next play.

East Carolina (7-4, 5-2) then let the clock run before Daffer’s game-winning kick.

Holton Ahlers rushed for the first down, fumbled the ball and he recovered it on the run. @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/cvQiqSuKDU — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

Ahlers was 27-of-32 passing for 405 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Keaton Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Pirates.

CARLINOS ACIE RUSHES 90 YARDS FOR HIS FIRST CAREER TD!@NavyFB leads by four. pic.twitter.com/dz07O7pSKI — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

Calling all Pirates! We need you next Friday.



#3 is coming to our house, and @ECUCoachHouston and @owendaffer41 want you there. Get your Cincinnati tickets now! 👉 https://t.co/OtYB7SY13M pic.twitter.com/SElgkGIZx6 — ECU Athletics (@ECUAthletics) November 21, 2021

Tai Lavatai threw a pair of short-yard touchdown passes for Navy. Carlinos Acie had 155 yards rushing that included a 90-yard touchdown run.