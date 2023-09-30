HOUSTON (AP) — JT Daniels threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Rice held on for a 24-17 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night.

Daniels fired a 44-yard scoring strike to Landon Ransom-Goetz with 6:24 left to play to give the Owls (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) the lead. The score came four plays after East Carolina (1-4, 0-1) knotted the score at 17 on Rahjai Harris’ 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass.

Daniels completed 18 of 32 passes for 232 yards with one interception for Rice.

Andrew Conrad kicked a 35-yard field goal to give East Carolina the lead midway through the first quarter. Tim Horn answered from 41 yards out for Rice to knot the score at 3-all.