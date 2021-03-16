Dates finalized for two ECU home football games

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina home football games against South Florida and Temple, which were initially targeted by the American Athletic Conference and ESPN as early broadcast selections, now have confirmed 2021 playing dates according to an announcement by the league office Tuesday.

The Pirates and Bulls will face off on Thursday, Oct. 28 and the contest will be featured in the network’s prime time slot. The Owls will visit Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium nine days later on Saturday, Nov. 6

East Carolina will play its eighth season in the AAC this fall under third-year head coach Mike Houston. Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $99 (depending on location) each and purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the 2021 campaign, as well as the season-long weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The remainder of the Pirates’ schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day broadcast selection processes.