Davis named AAC Male Field Athlete of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – On the strength of a record-breaking start to his outdoor campaign, senior thrower Ryan Davis has been selected the American Athletic Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week according to a release by the league Wednesday afternoon.

The weekly recognition is the third for Davis in his decorated career as he also earned the honor Feb. 4 of the 2020 indoor season and Jan. 30 of the 2018 indoor campaign.

Davis produced a monster weekend at the Weems Baskin on the campus of the University of South Carolina, setting a pair of school records in the discus and hammer events. He posted the nation’s current fifth-best mark in the hammer, winning the event title by fashioning a mark of 68.99 meters. Davis also turned in the country’s 12th-highest total in the discus, notching a mark of 56.73 meters. He added a second-place finish in the shot put for good measure.

East Carolina returns to competition this weekend when it welcomes UNCW to Minges Family Field at the Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility for the Seventh Annual Bill Carson Invitational.

American Men’s Track Athlete of the Week: Shaun Maswanganyi, Fr., Houston

American Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Ryan Davis, Sr., East Carolina

American Women’s Track Athlete of the Week: Grace Moore, Sr., Temple