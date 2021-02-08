Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past East Carolina 71-56

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kendric Davis scored 25 points as SMU beat East Carolina 71-56 on Monday.

Tyson Jolly had 11 points and six rebounds for SMU (11-4, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). Feron Hunt added nine rebounds.

The Mustangs finished the game on a 22-7 run after the Pirates (8-8, 2-8) battled from 10 down (47-37) to tie the game at 49-all with 8:23 remaining.

SMU responded with a 10-1 spurt, getting five points from Davis and four free throws from Jolly during the run. ECU pulled within seven, 61-54, with 3:15 remaining but Davis scored four consecutive points to push the Mustangs’ lead back to double figures with 1:55 to play.

“Davis dominated the game, I thought, on both ends,” Pirate head coach Joe Dooley said. “He gets easy baskets.”

ECU built a 14-4 lead in the first nine minutes, but the Mustangs used a 20-2 over a near eight-minute stretch to flip the deficit into a 10-point advantage, 26-16.

The Pirates finished the game shooting 30.2 percent from the field and made only 2 of 14 outside the 3-point arc, while SMU shot 42.9 percent overall and made 19 of 20 free throw attempts.

“Our offense was terrible,” Dooley said. “We’re 3-for-27 from 3 (the last two games combined). We looked like we were running in sand. I did think we battled back and when we got it to 49-all we got a little bit of a rhythm, but then it was untimely missed layups and untimely missed free throws and untimely turnovers. When you’re playing and especially on easy shots like (missed) layups, it just takes all the momentum away from you.”

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates. J.J. Miles added 11 points and six rebounds.

“It’s very frustrating not to be able to get the ball to go in the basket,” Gardner said. “At the end of the day the other team is going to score. You’ve got to be able to score on offense and match it a little bit. We’ve just got to be prepared, ready to make shots. It’s a make or miss league and that’s as simple as I can put it. Right now, we’re really hot or we are ice cold and there’s got to be some middle ground.”

The Pirates return to the hardwood Thursday against Temple in Philadelphia. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.