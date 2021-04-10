Davis sets another school record at South Carolina meet

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ryan Davis continued his stellar outdoor campaign Saturday at the Gamecock Invitational, breaking his own school record in the hammer throw to highlight East Carolina’s participation in the meet at the Cregger Track.

Davis posted a mark of 69.51 meters to win the hammer event title while also capturing first place in the discus with a total of 54.25 meters. He currently, as of Saturday night, ranks sixth nationally in the hammer as well as first in The American. Davis is also second in the league in the discus.

“We had numerous personal records on both teams,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “I feel like after three meets we are showing improvement in different events. The American Athletic Conference Championships are five weeks away and that is the meet that we shoot for to peak. There have been a lot of positives over the last three weeks. The kids have showed a lot of resiliency and have had very positive attitudes about this outdoor season.”

In the women’s 100-meter dash, Melicia Mouzzon finished seventh with a time of 11.67 – the sixth fastest in school history – while also taking 10th in the 200-meter dash by crossing the finish line in 24.21.

Sydni McMillan excelled in the 100-meter hurdles, placing fifth in the preliminaries before capturing eighth in the finals with a time of 14.45. She ran a 14.35 in the prelims.

As for the field events, Taylor Moncrief was sixth in the high jump on the back of a 1.60-meter performance while Brooke Stith slotted fifth in the long jump with a mark of 5.71 meters. In the shot put, Naadiya Faison and Candice Whitley finished fourth and fifth with respective marks of 13.57 and 13.11 meters. The discus event belonged to the Pirates as Whitley, Tavia Ranger and Rebekah Bergquist took the top three spots while Bergquist improved her career best to 47.99 meters – the ninth-best total in program history. Bergquist also claimed third in the javelin with a mark of 41.10 meters.

On the men’s side, Conner O’Shea took second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:09.28. Blake Mathews also took third place in the high jump, clearing 1.95 meters, while Starrett Vesper was eighth in the pole vault with a mark of 4.70 meters. Additionally, Logan Carroll snagged fourth in the shot put (16.55m) and fifth in the discus (48.88m).

One of my biggest concerns is staying healthy for the next five weeks,” Kraft added. “I feel like that this has been a little bit of a juggling act between pushing the kids too hard and probably not pushing them hard enough to eliminate injuries.”

Up Next: East Carolina returns to the University of South Carolina April 17 for the USC Open.