Defense helps ECU blow past Cincinnati 71-48

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) -- As more and more cars made their first appearance on American roads in the early 1900s, the number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents shot up, particularly when compared to those resulting from railroad accidents.

In 1915, for example, there were only 199 fatalities among railroad passengers compared to 6,600 among motorists and pedestrians. Ten years later, by 1925, there were 171 railroad fatalities, but 21,900 for motorists and pedestrians.

As early as the 1920s, the National Safety Council was trying to draw attention to the dangers with accident statistics.