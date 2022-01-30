DeJulius’ basket with three seconds left lifts Cincinnati past ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – David DeJulius scored off an offensive rebound with just three seconds remaining Sunday afternoon to lift Cincinnati to a 60-59 American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates (11-9, 2-6 AAC) erased a double-digit second-half deficit, grabbing the lead on a pair of Vance Jackson free throws with 25 seconds on the clock, but the Bearcats (15-6, 5-3 AAC) escaped with the road win.

“I was happy with how hard we played in the second half and executed down the stretch, but we have to figure out a way to wrap some of these games up,” head coach Joe Dooley said. “We did a great job getting the lead back, but we didn’t rotation rebound and DeJulius made a heads-up play to beat us.”

Jackson paced all scorers in the contest with 25 points and completed his fifth double-double of the season by pulling down 10 rebounds. Tristen Newton added 14 points, five assists and three steals. Mika Adams-Woods netted a career-high 21 points with Jeremiah Davenport and DeJulius also contributing 15 and 14 respectively.

ECU shot the ball at 28.8-percent efficiency in the game, hitting 15 of 52 attempts from the field. Conversely, Cincinnati drained 21 of 60 to end up at 35 percent. The Pirates outrebounded the Bearcats 41-40, but turned the ball over 14 times and were outscored by the visitors 26-10 in the paint. East Carolina continued to stand solid at the free-throw line, putting in 23 of 27 for 85.2 percent.

A three by DeJulius marked the first bucket of the contest, but the Pirates went on a 12-2 run fueled by a couple of Jackson triples to take a 12-5 lead at the 15:06 mark. ECU was unable to score over the next several minutes, allowing the Bearcats to pull ahead 19-12 when Adams-Woods was good from beyond the arc with 8:43 remaining in the stanza.

Cincinnati stretched its cushion all the way to 12 at 30-18 with 2:07 to go before halftime. However, East Carolina scored eight of the final 10 points to slice its deficit to six.

Adams-Woods dropped in a half-best 16 points to counteract an 11-point effort by Jackson in the opening 20. The Pirates hit just five of 24 from the field – all from the three-point line – to shoot 21 percent while the Bearcats made 13 of 35 (37.1 percent). Cincinnati also held a 23-19 advantage in the rebounding column and forced 10 ECU turnovers.

East Carolina rallied to begin the second frame, cutting the Bearcat lead to 38-36 on a Jackson layup just four minutes in. Another lengthy scoring drought by the Pirates allowed Cincinnati to stretch the upper hand back up to 12 at 51-39 as the clock ticked under eight minutes, but ECU made one last push.

With the Bearcats up 54-44 at the 4:46 mark, East Carolina rattled off a 13-4 run to draw within one at 58-57 with 1:05 to play. On the next Cincinnati offensive possession, Newton drew a big charge in the lane to give the Pirates a chance for the lead. Jackson was fouled with 25 seconds remaining and calmly hit both free throws to put ECU in front. With the Bearcats down to their last chance, DeJulius drove into the paint and put up a shot that rattled off the rim, but he would grab the rebound and put it back in for the final lead change of the day. Newton had a shot at the bucket as time expired, but his attempt fell short.

