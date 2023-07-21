GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina women’s basketball’s Micah Dennis and soccer’s Carsen Parker are nominees for the prestigious 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Dennis recently completed her first year in Purple and Gold, running the point as the Pirates won the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship and earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. The Toronto, Ontario native appeared in all 33 games while averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists – overseeing a rebirth of the ECU offense.

Off the court, Dennis graduated from East Carolina in the spring with a bachelor’s degree in communications while compiling a 3.40 GPA and is now enrolled in pursuit of a master’s degree in journalism.

While excelling in the classroom, Dennis has made immeasurable contributions in the community in her time in Greenville. Dennis’ volunteer efforts include time working on such causes as diabetes awareness, cancer awareness, the Special Olympics and work with Pitt County Public Schools.

Parker completed her Pirate career following the 2022 soccer season in which she led the team with six goals scored, including a last-second winner against George Mason and a free kick game-winning goal against Florida. The Cumming, Ga., native was named a Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection for her efforts during the season while starting all 18 games.

In the spring, Parker was honored with ECU’s Spirit of the East Award which is given to a student-athlete who demonstrates outstanding commitment to the spirit of ECU. Parker is an East Carolina graduate with a bachelor’s degree in public health and minor in psychology while compiling a 3.79 undergraduate GPA. She is now pursuing her MBA.

Off the pitch, Parker volunteered many hours with the Pirate Club as well as serving as the soccer team’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) representative. Parker’s volunteer efforts span further outside of the field of play with hours given working with Maynard Children’s Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club of Pitt County and Pitt County Public Schools among others.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October.

The selection committee will then determine the top three honorees in each division while the nine finalists will be announced in November.

From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will choose the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The honorees will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix in January.

A record-breaking 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools for consideration of the 2023 Woman of the Year award.

Since 1991, The NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers.