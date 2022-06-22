GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina rising sophomore distance runners Jack Dingman and Madeline Hill have been selected to compete at the 2022 United States Track and Field U20 Championships this week at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The event features the top under-20 athletes in the nation and serves as the selection event for the World Athletics U20 Championships in August.

Hill will take part in both the 3,000 and 5,000-meter events scheduled for Thursday (11:05 p.m.) and Saturday (8:45 p.m.) respectively while Dingman will run the 1,500-meter race Saturday at 8:03 p.m.

“This will be a great experience for Madeline and Jack,” Head Coach Josey Weaver said. “It’s considered a very successful year when you’re still racing in the month of June. Madeline and Jack have been nothing but outstanding for us in their freshman year. They have earned the right to go line up and compete against the very best in the country at their age. I am very excited to watch how they both grow and develop over the next three years.”

In just one season in the Purple and Gold, the duo has combined to set six program top-10 event records. Hill also placed fifth in the 10,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships while Dingman helped the distance medley relay squad to a fourth-place result at the AAC Indoor Championships.