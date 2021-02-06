Dominant fourth quarter helps ECU women top Memphis, end 7-game losing streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A dominant 23-6 fourth quarter helped the ECU women’s basketball team come back to beat Memphis 67-53 in Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

ECU improves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in AAC play while Memphis drops to 4-8 with a 2-5 conference record. The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for the Pirates.

The turning point in the game came midway through the third quarter. A layup from Memphis’ Coriah Beck put the Tigers up 43-32, the largest lead of the game. On the ensuing possession, Moore pulled down an offensive rebound and Sierra Dacosta used that second chance to find Monk, who hit a triple to give ECU some momentum. The Pirates continued to whittle away at Memphis’ lead for the remainder of the third, finally getting back within three when Monk made another second-chance jumper to end the period.

Trailing 47-44 with ten minutes remaining, ECU took its defense up another notch. The Pirates scored the first six points of the fourth to take their first lead since the opening frame. Memphis answered with three straight points from Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam to tie the game. From the 7:21 mark until just 47 seconds remained, the Pirates did not allow a single point from Memphis. ECU forced five turnovers in that span and that helped spark the offense.

After free throws from Thompson and Moore, a driving layup by Claytor put ECU up by five. The dagger came after another Memphis turnover, as Rose swung the ball to Moore at the top of the key and she drilled a three-pointer to put the Pirates up by eight. ECU eventually stretched its lead to double-digits and beat the Memphis press down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

The Pirates will return home on Wednesday afternoon when they play host to USF in a rescheduled contest. That game is slated to tip-off at 4:00 p.m., in Minges Coliseum.