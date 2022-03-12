GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley spoke exclusively with WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey on Saturday after Dooley was fired Friday.

Dooley returned to ECU and was the head coach for four seasons before being let go. It was his second stint as the head coach, returning to Greenville after being the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast and serving as an assistant coach at Kansas with current head coach Bill Self.

Dooley talked about his time at ECU, COVID-19 and his program’s win over then-No. 5 Houston in 2021, graduating all of his seniors and what is coming next.

