East Carolina AD to discuss ticket process for spring sports, football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will conduct a press conference Friday at 2 p.m. to address the department’s ticketing process for current spring sports and the upcoming football season.
 
The session will be streamed live on ECUPirates.com: WATCH HERE
 
Football season ticket sales will begin Monday, March 1.

