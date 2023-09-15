GREENVILLE, N.C. – Four-time defending American Athletic Conference regular-season champion East Carolina will host Clemson in a fall exhibition contest on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.



The Pirates and Tigers will play two seven-inning games with no break in between. Admission is free of charge and concessions will be available for purchase.



The team will also hold its annual Meet the Pirates event following the matchup with Clemson. Fans will be able to obtain autographs of ECU players and coaches while 2023 AAC Regular Season Champion pennants will also be distributed at no cost.



The Pirates’ full 2024 schedule will be released later in the fall.



About East Carolina

Captured its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship in 2023, finishing the campaign with 47 victories – the second most in a single campaign in program history.

Made its seventh NCAA Regional appearance under head coach Cliff Godwin (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

Reached the regional finals for the fourth straight season (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Notched its fifth straight 40-win season (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Placed a program single-season 11 players on the All-American Athletic Conference Teams (Three First Team, Eight Second Team and One All-Freshman Team).

Had a student-athlete named American Athletic Conference Player or Pitcher of the Week eight times.

Set the American Athletic Conference single-season record for runs scored (486), hits (668), walks drawn (317), RBI (445) and batters struck out (663).

Established the program single-season record for walks drawn and batters struck out.

Posted single-season program top-10 marks in runs scored (fifth), RBI (fifth), doubles (fifth/131), hits (sixth), stolen bases (seventh/87), triples (10th/14) and home runs (10th/75).

Slotted in the Top 30 nationally in 13 statistical categories.

Ranked in the various Top 25 polls every week of the 2023 season.

Finished 13th nationally in average attendance (4,402) as well as 14th in total attendance (149,652) – both single-season program records.

Won 12 of 14 weekend series while recording nine series sweeps, including five in American Athletic Conference play.

Collected eighth consecutive AAC and ABCA Team Excellence Awards and has posted the highest GPA of any league outfit eight years running.

Trey Yesavage was named Second Team All-America by four publications (Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game).