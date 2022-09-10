NORFOLK, Va. – East Carolina secured its second sweep of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating host Old Dominion 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) in the Quest for the Crown tournament finale at the ODU Volleyball Center.

The Pirates improve to 4-5 with one weekend of non-conference play remaining while the Monarchs dip to 3-6.

Angeles Alderete polished off a phenomenal weekend, tallying 15 kills, eight digs, three blocks and a .289 hitting percentage. During the three matches in Norfolk, she averaged 5.38 points and 4.92 kills per set and fired at a .312 clip. Shaylynn Hall provided a spark at the net with eight blocks while Kenzie Beckham anchored the back row with 10 digs. Myah Conway paced the home team with 10 kills and a .318 hitting percentage.

ECU put together a strong effort defensively, holding Old Dominion to a .117 hitting performance. The Pirates finished with a .240 mark offensively, putting down 38 kills with only 13 errors. East Carolina also held the upper hand in total blocks by a 14.0 to 7.0 margin.

A Monarch attacking error saw ECU take an early 9-7 lead in the opening set, but Old Dominion scored six of the next eight points to pull ahead 13-11. The Monarchs were in front by as much as 17-14 before an ODU serving error sparked a 6-0 Pirate run that propelled the Purple and Gold to a 20-17 advantage. Old Dominion was able to creep back in front later on by a 23-22 score. However, a service error and kills by Sophia Kruczko and Alderete won the frame for ECU.

A kill by Kianie Cummings put East Carolina comfortably ahead 16-11 midway through the second stanza. The teams battled back and forth, eventually settling on a deadlock at 22, before an Izzy Marinelli kill, Marinelli and Cummings block and Alex Singleton ace sent the Pirates to the intermission with a two-set lead.

ODU looked the extend the match and established an 11-8 edge in the third following an ECU attacking error. The Pirates fought back in a big way though, blitzing the Monarchs with an 11-3 run to seize control. Old Dominion never threatened again as East Carolina nailed down the sweep.

Up Next

ECU travels to Charlottesville, Va. next weekend, facing Virginia, Maryland and Mercer in a round-robin event hosted by UVA.