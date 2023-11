GREENVILLE, N.C. – The game time for the East Carolina men’s basketball team’s home matchup with Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 11 has been moved up to 2 p.m. ET.

The contest was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET start time. The game will still be streamed via ESPN+.



Pirate fans can watch the 2023-24 men’s basketball team make their season debut on Monday at 7 p.m. when ECU takes on Ferrum inside Minges Coliseum.