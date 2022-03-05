GREENVILLE, N.C. – Zach Agnos, Alec Makarewicz and Josh Moylan each hit home runs as East Carolina held off a late Michigan rally for a 10-8 win Saturday during second-round action at the 19th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 5-5 on the season while the Wolverines drop to 7-4.

Makarewicz and Agnos each hit two-run homers with two outs in the seventh inning extending the Pirates’ lead to a then six runs,9-3. Bryson Worrell reached on an error, took second and third on a pair of ground outs before Makarewicz ended a nine-pitch at-bat with a laser down the right-field line. Carter Cunningham followed with a double to right-center and came around to score on Agnos’ first home run of the season.

With the Pirates up 10-3, Michigan plated five runs in the ninth highlighted by Titi Flores’ grand slam to straight away center field making it a two-run game, 10-8. Joe Stewart reached on an infield single with one out, which was followed by Ted Burton’s base knock to right-center. Matt Frey plated Stewart with a single up the middle before Jimmy Obertop loaded the bases with a walk. After a Pirate pitching change, that brought C.J. Mayhue in, Flores took a 3-1 offering deep to center field. Nick Logusch came in and gave up a double to Clark Elliot before he struck out the next two batters securing the win.

Josh Grosz (2-0) earned the win tossing three innings where he allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in a pre-determined start. Logusch notched his first save of the season and first career with the Pirates working two-thirds of an inning with a pair of punch outs. ECU also got relief outings from Ben Terwilliger (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 BBs), Carter Spivey (1.1 IP, 2 Hs, 2 Ks), Garrett Saylor (2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 Ks), Bradley Wilson (1.0 IP, 3 Hs, 4 Rs, 2 Ks) and Mayhue (0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R).

Connor O’Halloran (0-2) took the loss surrendering five runs (three earned) on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six full frames. Chase Allen was touched for five runs (one earned) on five hits in two relief innings.

Michigan wasted little time in getting on the board as it scored two runs in the top of the first for an early 2-0 lead. Stewart led off with a single up the middle and Burton sent a full-count offering from Grosz over the left-field wall plating Stewart in front of him.

ECU responded with a five-spot in the home half of the first taking a 5-2 lead. Lane Hoover got things going with a one-out walk and moved to third on Jacob Jenkins-Cowart’s ground-rule double to left-center. Makarewicz reached on an error that pushed across Hoover for the Pirates first run. Then the first of three consecutive RBI singles came from Carter Cunningham, which was followed by an Agnos RBI base hit to right field and an RBI knock from Justin Wilcoxen to left. Ryder Giles capped the frame with a sac bunt that plated Agnos.

Frey’s RBI single to right field pulled the Wolverines within two, 5-3, in the third inning. Riley Bertram started the frame with a double down the left-field line and scored with two away on Frey’s base knock.

Josh Moylan got into the home run action belting his first one of the season (seventh career) in the eighth inning, over the scoreboard, pushing the Pirates’ lead to 10-3.

The Pirates tallied 13 hits in the contest getting at least one from seven different players including two each from Agnos, Cunningham and Makarewicz. The trio also scored twice while Agnos and Makarewicz both plated three runs. Once again, ECU’s pitching staff registered double-digit strikeouts marking the eighth time in 10 contests.

ECU will close out the LeClair Classic Sunday, March 6 when it plays host to No. 21 Maryland. First pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m. (EST) and will be aired on ESPN+.