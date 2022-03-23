BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Ellie Bromley scored four goals and dished out two assists to help East Carolina defeat Campbell in a non-conference contest Wednesday afternoon at Barker-Lane Stadium.

The Pirates improved to 6-5 with the victory, establishing a program single-season record for wins in the process. The Camels dropped to 3-4 with their second-straight setback.

Megan Tryniski tacked on four points via three goals and an assist, while Frances Kimel and Leah Bestany added two goals apiece. Brynn Knight also collected 13 saves in net. Sam Bischoff paced the home side with two goals and an assist.

Campbell seized control early on, racing out to a 5-2 advantage in the second period before Kimel notched a goal in the latter stages of the frame to leave the Camels ahead by two at the break.

ECU would outscore Campbell 5-1 in the third period to jump ahead 8-6 and would not trail the remainder of the afternoon. Bestany’s goal with 12:54 to go in regulation afforded the Pirates their largest lead of the day at 10-6 before they settled for the three-goal victory.

Up Next: East Carolina returns home to Johnson Stadium March 26 for its non-conference finale, facing off with William & Mary at 3 p.m.