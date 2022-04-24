KNOXVILLE, TENN. – East Carolina closed out the Lady Vol Challenge with a pair of losses to UNC Greensboro and No. 14 Tennessee at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium Sunday afternoon.



Team Records

East Carolina: 19-28

UNC Greensboro: 33-13

Tennessee: 33-13



Game One: UNC Greensboro 3, East Carolina 1

A two-run home run off the bat of Delaney Cumbie in the sixth inning proved the difference as the Spartans downed the Pirates in a closely-contested game.



Morgan Scott (20-9) tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. Jordan Hatch (1-11) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits with a walk and a career-high six strikeouts.



Cumbie went 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI to lift UNCG while Taudrea Sinnie , Faith Jarvis and Logyn Estes recorded a hit apiece for ECU.



The Pirates struck in the bottom of the first to grab and early advantage. Jarvis drew a one-out walk before Estes singled to center. Jarvis then proceeded to steal third before the duo swiped second and home simultaneously to put East Carolina on top, 1-0.



Cumbie knotted the score in the top of the third via a two-out RBI double before she played the hero in the top of the sixth with a two-run shot that provided the game’s final margin. The Pirates created some traffic on the base paths in the bottom of the seventh but could not push across a run.



Game Two: Tennessee 9, East Carolina 1 (Six Innings)

The Lady Vols used a six-run third inning and did not look back in capturing their third win of the weekend.



Kiki Milloy rapped out three hits with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Estes accounted for the Pirates’ only run scored and RBI of the contest.



Nicola Simpson (2-0) was the winning pitcher, giving up just one run on two hits in 2.1 innings of work. Estes (5-8) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk in 2.1 frames.



After both teams let scoring chances go by the wayside in the first two innings, Tennessee grabbed control with a six-run third frame that featured a pair of two-run home runs.



Estes cut into the Lady Vols’ lead with a leadoff homer in the top of the fourth, but Tennessee scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to close things out.



Looking Ahead

ECU returns to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium Tuesday, April 26, to host N.C. Central at 5 p.m.