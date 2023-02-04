ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – East Carolina fought back to tie its match with Georgetown, but the Hoyas claimed a three-set win on court six in singles play to record a 4-3 non-conference win over the Pirates Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mount.

Georgetown captured the doubles point with victories at the No. 2 and 3 spots, then went up 2-0 after Avantika Willy notched a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Isabella Rivera Ortiz. Ines Bachir, Martina Muzzolon and Alisha Hussain put the Pirates on the brink of the win with straight-set victories at the 2, 3 and 4 positions, but Paige Gilbert knocked off Joan Madi 6-2, 6-2 at the five position to tie the match at three.

Laura Becker and Olivia Ashton battled it out on court six, splitting the first two sets, but Ashton had enough to capture the third frame and give the Hoyas the match.

Up Next: East Carolina heads to Blacksburg, Va. next weekend for two matches against Radford and Virginia Tech.

Georgetown 4, East Carolina 3

Singles Play

No. 1 – Avantika Willy (Georgetown) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 – Ines Bachir (East Carolina) def. Chloe Bendetti (Georgetown) 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Agata Mikos (Georgetown) 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 – Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Ashley Kennedy (Georgetown) 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 – Paige Gilbert (Georgetown) def. Joan Madi (East Carolina) 6-2, 6-2

No. 6 – Olivia Ashton (Georgetown) def. Laura Becker (East Carolina) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 4, 3, 5, 6

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) def. Bendetti/Ho (Georgetown) 6-4

No. 2 – Ashton/Coburn (Georgetown) def. Muzzolon/Ortiz (East Carolina) 6-3

No. 3 – Gilbert/Kennedy (Georgetown) def. Becker/Madi (East Carolina) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Team Records: Georgetown (3-1), East Carolina (2-3)