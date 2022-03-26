MEMPHIS, TENN. – An 11-run outburst was more than enough for East Carolina to even its American Athletic Conference series at Memphis as the Pirates rolled to a 12-5 victory over the Tigers Saturday afternoon.

East Carolina (17-13, 1-1 AAC) rapped out double-digit hits for the second-straight game, out-hitting Memphis (13-19, 1-1 AAC) by a 12-7 margin. The Pirates also scored 11 runs in an inning for the first time since posting 12 in the fourth inning of a 14-5 win over Towson back on Feb. 9, 2019.

Sophie Wools was one of five East Carolina batters to record a pair of hits as she also drove in four runs. Jocelyn Alonso put together another solid effort, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI. Hannah Bassham tallied three hits for the home side.

Taylor Smith (4-1) was credited with the win in 1.1 innings of work as she did not walk or strike out any batters. Mikayla Hoschak (3-6) was tagged with the loss after surrendering six runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in just 0.2 frames.

ECU ramped up the bats in the top of the first. Jarvis tripled to center before Alonso reached on an infield single and Wilson walked to load the bases. Yoder followed with an RBI single down the right field line and Garner was hit by a pitch to make it 2-0. Wools delivered a two-out, three-run double with the bases still loaded to put the Pirates ahead 5-0 and Alonso added a three-run triple to push the lead to 8-0. Wilson and Estes capped the scoring in the frame with run-scoring singles, leaving East Carolina with an 11-0 advantage.

Memphis answered in the home half of the first inning with a pair of solo home runs to slice its deficit to nine. Mercado added a run to the Tiger ledger in the bottom of the second with an RBI single before belting a solo home run to left center in the bottom of the fourth, pulling Memphis within 11-4.

The pace slowed down significantly from there as the teams traded runs in the fifth and seventh innings to settle the score at 12-5. The Tigers put a couple of runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but Davis sealed the game by inducing a fly ball to center.

Up Next: East Carolina and Memphis meet one more time Sunday in the rubber match of the series. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. and the contest will stream live on ESPN+.