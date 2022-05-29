CLEARWATER, Fla. – East Carolina captured the 2022 TicketSmarter American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship with a 6-1 win over Houston Sunday at BayCare Ballpark.

CLICK HERE to read more from ECUPirates.com

Pirates win their 18th straight game and win the @TicketSmarter @American_Conf Championship! pic.twitter.com/H7UcMXs7fi — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

WOLF CHILI!



We don't know what it means, but it gets the people going @ECUBaseball pic.twitter.com/5CKh2PFciC — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

With the win, East Carolina (42-18) earned The American’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. It was the Pirates’ 18th-consecutive win, the longest current win streak in the nation and one shy of the conference record.



It is the Pirates’ third tournament championship (2015, 2018, 2022) and the 300th career win for head coach Cliff Godwin. ECU is now 3-1 in championship finals. Houston (37-24) is now 2-3 in championship finals.

East Carolina struck first as Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, the Championship’s Most Outstanding Player, launched an opposite-field 3-run home run to left in the bottom of the first to score Bryson Worrell and Zach Agnos.



Jenkins-Cowart singled home Worrell in the third and then came around to score on a 2-run double by Jacob Starling to push the lead to 6-0.



Cameron Nickens singled home Ian McMillan in the seventh for the Cougars.



Josh Grosz (4-5) picked up the win, allowing one run in 3.2 innings of relief. Logan Clayton (7-4) took the loss, allowing three runs in one inning of work.

The final out of the week. pic.twitter.com/wHldekEpR4 — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

2022 TicketSmarter American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship



Most Outstanding Player

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, East Carolina

The first true freshman to ever be named Most Outstanding Player, congratulations to @JenkinsCowart! pic.twitter.com/kee9edsCCK — American Baseball (@American_BSB) May 29, 2022

All-Tournament Team

Ben McCabe, UCF

Zach Agnos, East Carolina

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, East Carolina

Alec Makarewicz, East Carolina

C.J. Mayhue, East Carolina

Bryson Worrell, East Carolina

Santiago Garcia, Houston

Ryan Hernandez, Houston

Jose Torrealba, Houston

Anthony Tulimero, Houston

Teo Banks, Tulane



Schedule

Tuesday, May 24

Game 1: No. 4 Cincinnati 8, No. 5 Tulane 1

Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina 7, No. 8 South Florida 1

Game 3: No. 7 Memphis 7, No. 2 UCF 6

Game 4: No. 3 Houston 10, No. 6 Wichita State 7



Wednesday, May 25

Game 5: Tulane 9, South Florida 6 (South Florida eliminated)

Game 6: UCF 12, Wichita State 4 (Wichita State eliminated)



Thursday, May 26

Game 7: East Carolina 15, Cincinnati 5 (7 innings)

Game 8: Houston 8, Memphis 7



Friday, May 27

Game 9: Tulane 13, Cincinnati 5 (Cincinnati eliminated)

Game 10: UCF 15, Memphis 2 (7 innings – Memphis eliminated)



Saturday, May 28

Game 11: East Carolina 8, Tulane 5 (Tulane eliminated)

Game 12: UCF 9, Houston 8 (10 innings)

Game 14: Houston 9, UCF 6 (UCF eliminated)



Sunday, May 29

Game 15: East Carolina 6, Houston 1