CARY, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team competed in its second meet of the season at the Adidas XC Challenge hosted by N.C. State on Friday.

The Pirate men kicked things off with a fifth-place finish on the 6K course before the women ran to a sixth-place finish over 5K.



The men’s squad was led by Alex Sawyer in 11th with a time of 18:30.6. Sawyer was followed by J Henry Lyon in 19th, Elliott Kleckner in 25th and Ted Sielatycki in 28th. Colin McCauley rounded out the ECU scoring with a 37th-place finish.



On the women’s side, Alyssa Zack led the way with at time of 17:52.6, good for 18th. Hayley Whoolery (36th), Jessica Neal (42nd) and Lily Schlossberg (47th) followed Zack with Allysa Combs rounding out the scoring just behind in 49th.



Full Team Results (top 10)

Men

N.C. State – 15 William & Mary – 80 Duke – 86 Richmond – 91 East Carolina – 107 Coastal Carolina – 187 Elon – 214 Col. of Charleston – 249 Fayetteville St. – 251 Mount Olive – 313

Women