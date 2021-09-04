East Carolina men finish second, women third at Elon Opener

ELON, N.C. – East Carolina began its cross country season at the Elon Opener where the men claimed second place and the women finished in third.

Duke captured both the team titles, including its men’s squad that is ranked No. 23 nationally.

The Pirate men received solid performances out of Austin Mathews, Chase Osborne and freshman newcomer Jack Dingman who finished 14th, 15th and 21st respectively with 6K times of 18:42, 18:44 and 18:59. The trio helped ECU top regionally-ranked Campbell who was slotted No. 13 in the preseason USTFCCCA Southeast Region rankings.

“We took a step in the right direction today,” head coach Josey Weaver said. “That’s the closest our spread has been from 1-7 in a long time. That’s how you win cross country races. We got to see great competition by racing Duke & this should benefit us moving forward. Our focus will shift to Virginia where we will race our first 8K of the year. I’m proud of our men and the efforts they put into this race.”

The women, led by Abby Yourkavitch, freshman newcomer Madeline Hill and Lindsay Yentz, ended up behind two regionally-ranked foes Duke (No. 6) and host Elon (No.7). Yourkavitch crossed the 4K finish line in 14:01 while hill and Yentz followed with times of 14:19 (14th) and 14:26 (16th).

“We had a lot of 1st timers get their feet wet today,” Weaver stated. “I was proud to see our more experienced athletes step up in a leadership role. We still have a lot of work to put in before we get to the end of the season. I do like where we are starting off. We will shift our focus to Virginia where we will get to race our first 6K of the year.”

Up Next: ECU treks to Charlottesville Sept. 17 for the Virginia Invitational.

Men’s Team Scores

Duke – 20 East Carolina – 75 UNC Greensboro – 84 Davidson – 104 Elon – 153 Campbell – 176 North Carolina A&T – 198 Winthrop – 208 UNCW – 269 N.C. Central – 294 Gardner-Webb – 303 Guilford College – 356

Women’s Team Scores