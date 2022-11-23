GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pair of late-set comebacks helped propel East Carolina to a 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 26-24) American Athletic Conference victory over Temple Wednesday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates (12-19, 7-11 AAC) finished out their home slate with a 7-6 record while securing their seventh league win – the second most in a single season for the program since joining the AAC. The Owls dropped to 10-20 and 4-15. ECU completed the season series sweep of Temple and have won seven of the last 10 meetings.

Angeles Alderete registered another 20-plus kill effort – her 12th of the season – concluding her first campaign inside Minges Coliseum with 21 kills, five digs and a .357 hitting percentage. Izzy Marinelli added 12 kills, five digs and a .258 hitting mark to her ledger while Kenzie Beckham tied for the match high with 13 digs.

East Carolina ran an efficient offense, tallying 43 kills and committing just 13 errors to hit .306. The visitors did not fare so well, racking up 20 errors on 121 attempts to hit .190. The Pirates also owned a sizable advantage in total blocks (8.0 to 2.0) and total digs (52-36).

The Purple and Gold fell behind 12-9 at the outset before responding with a 5-2 run to knot the score at 14 on a Marinelli kill. ECU surged ahead from there, scoring 15 of the next 18 points to reach set point at 24-18. Temple faltered on the final rally, sending the ball out of bounds.

With the score tied at 16 in the second frame, the Owls edged in front with a Taylor Davenport kill. Temple looked to be in control late in the proceedings, leading 24-22, but a Marinelli kill and Davenport attacking error sent the stanza to extra points. After the sides tussled to a 27-27 deadlock, Alderete and Shaylynn Hall teamed up for a block and Alderete slammed down a kill to give the Pirates the set.

East Carolina faced one of its largest deficits of the day in the third, falling behind 15-10 after a Jelena Prolic kill. A 10-5 Pirate run got the home side right back into the thick of things as Alderete scored off an assist from Beckham to tie the score at 20. The Owls had two chances to end the frame, leading 24-22, but Alderete and Marinelli answered with consecutive kills to keep it going. Temple could not find its footing in the end, giving ECU the set and the sweep via a pair of offensive misfires.

Up Next: East Carolina closes the 2022 campaign Friday evening at Cincinnati in a 6 p.m. first serve.