GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina salvaged a season series split with South Florida Sunday afternoon via a 3-1 (26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21) American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates, who have won three of their last five matches, improve to 11-19 overall and 6-12 in AAC play while the Bulls drop to 10-18 and 4-12. The six conference triumphs are tied for the second most in a single season (2014, 2019) since ECU joined the American.

Angeles Alderete was her usual dominant self, tallying her 11th 20-kill effort of the campaign. She finished the day with 23 kills and five digs to go along with a solid .347 hitting percentage. Izzy Marinelli also put in a superb outing, racking up 16 kills, five digs and a .324 hitting mark. Kenzie Beckham led all players defensively with 19 digs while Payton Evenstad chipped in with a double-double of 25 assists and 11 digs. Amanda DeWitt paced the visitors with 13 kills and 12 digs.

Both squads hit for a high percentage as ECU put down 60 kills on 140 attempts with 17 errors for a stout .307 performance while USF registered 60 kills on 150 swings with 20 errors to fire at a .267 clip. The Pirates had the better of things in total digs (60-53) and total blocks (6.0-5.0).

The sides battled to a 12-12 deadlock in the opener before South Florida rattled off three in a row to grab the upper hand at the media timeout. The Pirates battled back, using a USF ball-handling error to draw within 19-18. The Bulls were able to reach set point at 24-22 following a Maria Clara Andrade kill, but East Carolina dug down and secured the final four points of the set to grab the early match advantage.

ECU looked to be in control following a four-point win in the second frame, and even led the third stanza 11-9. However, USF rallied and put together a 10-4 run to propel ahead 19-15. The Pirates could not recover as the match continued.

Neither squad could establish much breathing room early in the fourth set before kills by Alderete and Marinelli, as well as a block by Alderete and Shaylynn Hall, comprised a three-point spurt that boosted East Carolina in front. South Florida came close a handful of times down the stretch, but the Pirates never relinquished the lead. Evenstad elevated to post one of the best setter solo stuffs Minges Coliseum has ever seen to afford ECU match point at 24-18 and Marinelli sealed the match a few rallies later with a kill off the block.

Up Next: East Carolina wraps up its 2022 home slate Wednesday (Nov. 23) afternoon with an AAC match against Temple. First serve is set for 2 p.m.