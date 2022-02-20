East Carolina softball rolls past Wagner, 6-2, in Pirate Clash finale

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina closed out the Pirate Clash on a high note Sunday afternoon, picking up a 6-2 win over Wagner inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The Pirates improved to 4-6 overall while the Seahawks dropped to 0-5.

Jordan Hatch (1-4) recorded her first collegiate win in the circle, tossing three scoreless innings, scattering two hits and striking out one batter. Eve Harvey (0-3) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs on five hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

Bailey Ledvina rapped out two hits, scored two runs and tallied an RBI to lead the ECU offense while Bailee Wilson chipped in with a hit, two runs scored, an RBI and two walks drawn. Keaghan Ward and Scarlett Lloyd posted a pair of hits each for the visitors.

Hatch worked around a leadoff single to keep the Seahawks off the board in the first inning and the Pirates took advantage in the home half of the frame. Faith Jarvis singled through the left side to lead things off before stealing second and scoring on a one-out double by Wilson. Ledvina followed with an RBI single to leave East Carolina with a 2-0 lead after one complete.

ECU added two runs in the bottom of the third to seize control. Wilson and Ledvina reached consecutively to start the frame and Wools loaded the bases with a one-out single. Ragan Holloman drew a walk to make it 3-0 and Jocelyn Alonso tallied a sacrifice fly to cap the inning scoring.

The teams each scored a pair of runs in the last few innings to provide the final margin.

Looking Ahead

East Carolina returns to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium next weekend to host the Pirate Invitational.