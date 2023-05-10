TAMPA – The American Athletic Conference has adjusted the start times for the three first-round games of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Softball Championship due to inclement weather Thursday afternoon.

The new schedule is as follows:

First Round – Thursday

No. 4 Tulsa (23-27) vs. No. 5 Houston (20-29) – 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT (ESPN+)

No. 2 UCF (36-19) vs. No. 7 Memphis (8-42) – 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT (ESPN+)

No. 3 South Florida (31-23) vs. No. 6 East Carolina (27-27) – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)



Semifinals – Friday

Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Wichita State – 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT (ESPNU)

Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)



Championship Game – Saturday

Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner – 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT (ESPN2)

All three first-round games will be televised on ESPN+. The latest information on the 2023 American Softball Championship can be found on the conference’s Championship Central site.

