ELON, N.C. – East Carolina continued action at the Elon Cardinal Invitational Saturday, defeating Detroit-Mercy 10-2 in five innings before dropping the nightcap to Michigan State by a 6-1 margin.

The Pirates (8-9) close out the weekend Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the host Phoenix.

Game One: East Carolina 10, Detroit-Mercy 2 (Five Innings)

The Pirates scored eight total runs in the third and fourth frames to coast to the run-rule victory in Saturday’s opener.

Logyn Estes turned in a monster effort at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four RBI. Her three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth provided ECU’s final margin of victory. Sydney Yoder chipped in with two hits, a run scored and two RBI as well. Leena Mortensen and Taryn Peru notched a hit and RBI apiece for the Titans.

Addy Bullis (3-1) earned the win in relief after tossing a scoreless and hitless frame. She did not record a walk or a strikeout. Olivia Warrington (0-3) was touched up in the loss, allowing 11 runs on 10 hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Detroit grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first via RBI singles off the bats of Mortensen and Peru. Chandley Garner responded in the home half of the inning with her fourth home run of the season to cut the lead to 2-1. Estes would score on a fielder’s choice play in the bottom of the second to tie things at two before East Carolina exploded for a five-run third that put the game away.

Ledvina began the rally with a one-out single before Sophie Wools drew a walk. Estes followed with a RBI single and Yoder made it 5-2 with a two-run double. With two away and two on, Faith Jarvis shot a single up the middle that plated a pair to leave the Pirates with a 7-2 advantage through three.

Estes finished Detroit-Mercy off in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run shot over the left-field wall and Taylor Smith closed the contest with a 1-2-3 inning in the circle.

Game Two: Michigan State 6, East Carolina 1

Ashley Miller struck out 12 Pirate batters and the Spartan offense backed her with an adequate number of runs to lift Michigan State to the win in Saturday’s final contest.

Miller (5-4) went the distance, limiting ECU to just one run on four hits. Jordan Hatch (1-7) was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in just one third of an inning.

Caitie Ladd tallied three hits, two runs scored and two RBI for Michigan State while Jarvis rapped out a pair of base knocks – including a run-scoring triple.

The Spartans threatened in the first two innings, but East Carolina starter Madisyn Davis – who ended up tossing three scoreless frames – put out the first each time. Michigan State would finally break through in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs on three hits to grab the lead, before putting it out of reach with a four spot in the top of the fourth.

Jarvis broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fifth with a RBI triple that plated Jocelyn Alonso who had singled to lead off the frame.