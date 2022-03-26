DAVIDSON, N.C. – Sofia Cerezo Holgado and Alisa Diercksen’s 6-4 victory over Emma Heiderscheit and Franny Shea in a No. 2 doubles match earned the Pirates’ opening point before East Carolina swept singles play on the way to a 4-0 non-conference victory over Davidson at the Knobloch Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped an eight-match drought and improved ECU’s spring dual record to 3-10. The loss dropped the Wildcats mark to 9-5.

East Carolina’s freshmen tandem of Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain opened doubles play with a 6-2 triumph over Mira Gladstone and Elizabeth Truluck at the No. 1 slot to set up Cerezo and Diercksen’s point clincher.

Hussain also provided the early momentum in singles action by downing Shea 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 before Bachir followed in similar straight-set fashion to dismiss Gladstone 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 5 slot. Freshman Martina Muzzolon secured the Pirates’ match point after a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Heiderscheit at No. 3.

East Carolina (3-10) will make its second outing on a four-match road swing by visiting Charlotte at 10 a.m. Sunday.

EAST CAROLINA 4, DAVIDSON 0

Singles Play

No. 1 – Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) vs. Josie Schaffer (DAV) – DNF

No. 2 – Alisa Diercksen (ECU) vs. Elizabeth Truluck (DAV) – DNF

No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Emma Heiderscheit (DAV) 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Franny Shea (DAV) 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Mira Gladstone (DAV) 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 – Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) vs. Daniela Porges (DAV) – DNF

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Gladstone/Truluck (DAV) 6-2

No. 2 – Cerezo Holgado/Diercksen (ECU) def. Heiderscheit/Shea (DAV) 6-4

No. 3 – Anne Lou Champion/Muzzolon (ECU) vs. Linden Patterson/Porges (DAV) – DNF

Team Records: East Carolina 3-10, Davidson 9-5