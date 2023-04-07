GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina improved to 4-1 in home matches Thursday morning, knocking off VCU 4-3 at the River Birch Tennis Center.



The Pirates have already seen a five-win improvement over last season as they stretched their overall record to 9-9 while sending the Rams to 6-12.



Alisha Hussain and Ines Bachir continued their stellar doubles play, knocking off Victoria Smirnova and Victoria Matasova 6-4, while VCU forfeited the bout on court three to give ECU the doubles point. Bachir won a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 1 singles while Joan Madi captured a three-set win at the fifth position and Laura Becker did not face an opponent at No. 6, allowing the Pirates to clinch the match.



East Carolina 4, VCU 3

Singles Play

No. 1 – Bachir (ECU) def. Smirnova (VCU) – 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 – Karlova (VCU) def. Muzzolon (ECU) – 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 – Matasova (VCU) def. Hussain (ECU) – 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

No. 4 – Draskovic (VCU) def. Auerswald (ECU) – 7-5, 6-4

No. 5 – Madi (ECU) def. Valletta (VCU) – 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

No. 6 – Becker (ECU) won by default (No VCU player)



Order of Finish: 6, 1, 2, 5*, 4, 3



Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Smirnova/Matasova (VCU) – 6-4

No. 2 – Karlova/Valletta (VCU) def. Muzzolon/Rivera (ECU) – 6-1

No. 3 – Auerswald/Champion won by default (No VCU player)



Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1*



Up Next: East Carolina sets its sights on the American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship, set for April 19-22 in Orlando, Fla.