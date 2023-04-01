RALEIGH, N.C. – East Carolina took on No. 7 NC State in Raleigh Friday evening, falling to the Wolfpack 7-0 at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
NC State notched the doubles point with a pair of wins on courts one and two before recording all six singles victories in straight sets to close out the match.
Up Next: The Pirates host VCU April 7th at 11 a.m. Admission to the match at the River Birch Tennis Center is free of charge.
No. 7 NC State 7, East Carolina 0
Singles Play
No. 1 #9 Alana Smith (NCSU) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 #24 Amelia Rajecki (NCSU) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 #58 Abigail Rencheli (NCSU) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-2, 6-4
No. 4 Gina Dittmann (NCSU) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-2, 6-1
No. 5 Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) 6-0, 6-4
No. 6 Nell Miller (NCSU) def. Joan Madi (ECU) 6-1, 6-4
Order of Finish: 1, 4, 2, 3, 5, 6
Doubles Play
No. 1 – #19 Nell Miller/Amelia Rajecki (ST) def. Ines Bachir/Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-2
No. 2 – Abigail Rencheli/Alana Smith (ST) def. Martina Muzzolon/Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-1
No. 3 – Gina Dittmann/Anna Zyryanova (ST) vs. Kim Auerswald/Laura Becker (ECU) 4-3, unfinished
Order of Finish: 2, 1
Team Records: NC State 16-2, East Carolina 8-9
(ECU Sports Information photo)
