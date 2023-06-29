GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina has been named the host site for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships, the league announced Thursday. The meet will take place on Oct. 28 at Overton’s Lake Kristi.

The course has an illustrious history of hosting cross country meets with 2003 and 2005 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships being held at the site as well as the 2001 and 2006 C-USA Championships meets.

“I am very excited for the 2024 Cross Country season!” said head cross country coach Billy Caldwell. “Having the ability to host the AAC Cross Country Championships is going to be an amazing experience for our athletes. We have added a strong class of incoming athletes to add to our talented group of returners. The support of Pirate Nation is something that is unmatched at any other school, and I know that our athletes are looking forward to the opportunity to represent ECU with the support of the community behind them.”

Lake Kristi is privately owned by V. Parker Overton family of Overton’s, Inc., the world’s largest water sports dealer. A man-made lake, Lake Kristi is specifically designed for water-skiing.

Situated on approximately 300 acres, the course features wide open rolling hills and presents race spectators with a great view of the competitors. In addition, the course has a soft pine needle wooded loop.

The 2023 American Cross Country Championships will be the first to feature the six institutions joining the league on July 1: Charlotte, UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas and Florida Atlantic.