BUIES CREEK, N.C. – After a clean sweep in doubles action, East Carolina won four of six singles bouts to knock off Campbell 5-2 Tuesday afternoon at the Nisbet Tennis Center.
The Pirates jump back over .500 and are now 8-7 while the Camels drop to 5-8.
Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain picked up their 12th doubles victory of the campaign, defeating Anna-Marie Kopecka and Mialy Ranaivo 6-4. Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz won handily at the No. 2 position, beating Abbie Tyler and Veronika Prospalova by a 6-1 margin. Additionally, Laura Becker and Anne Lou Champion picked up a 6-4 win over Mariana Ossa and Lena Karlovcan.
In singles play, Bachir took on Tamsin Hart at the No. 1 position and cruised to a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Muzzolon, Hussain and Madi also won their bouts in straight sets.
Up Next: ECU travels to Williamsburg to face off with William & Mary Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m.
East Carolina 5, Campbell 2
Singles Play
No. 1 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Tamsin Hart (Campbell) – 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 – Mialy Ranaivo (Campbell) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 7-6 (7-1), 6-2
No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Lena Karlovcan (Campbell) – 6-2, 6-3
No. 4 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Anna-Marie Kopecka (Campbell) – 6-3, 7-5
No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) def. Mariana Ossa (Campbell) – 6-4, 6-4
No. 6 – Abbie Tyler (Campbell) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 6-2, 6-2
Order of Finish: 6, 3, 5, 1, 4, 2
Doubles Play
No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Kopecka/Ranaivo (Campbell) – 6-4
No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Tyler/Prospalova (Campbell) – 6-1
No. 3 – Becker/Champion (ECU) def. Ossa/Karlovcan (Campbell) – 6-4
Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3
(ECU Sports Information photo)
