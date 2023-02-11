BLACKSBURG, Va. – East Carolina put itself back in the win column and moved to .500 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Radford in a neutral site match at Virginia Tech Saturday morning.

Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz got things started in doubles with a 6-2 win over Lexi Smolder and Brooke Murphy before Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain topped Julia Abrams and Emily Brandow 6-4 to clinch the point and put the Pirates up 1-0 in the contest.

Hussain made quick work of Camryn McClure by a 6-0, 6-1 margin in singles action to make it 2-0 in favor of ECU. Abrams got the Highlanders on the board with a victory on court one, but Muzzolon and Bachir recorded straight-set wins at the No. 3 and No. 2 positions to secure the match for the Pirates. Joan Madi and Laura Becker collected triumphs on the final two courts to provide the final margin.

Up Next: East Carolina faces off with host Virginia Tech Sunday at 3 p.m.