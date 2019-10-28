Live Now
East Carolina Volleyball and Soccer Struggle on Sunday

by: ECU Sports Information

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina produced a dominant first set Sunday afternoon against American Athletic Conference opponent Memphis, but ultimately fell 3-2 (25-17, 15-25, 17-25, 25-19, 13-15) inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Tigers stretched their record to 14-8 overall and 3-7 in league play while the Pirates sunk to 15-8 and 3-7.

While on the soccer field two second-half goals spoiled Senior Day for the ECU soccer team as the Pirates fell to USF 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in Johnson Stadium.

ECU will finish the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Cincinnati. The Pirates will need a victory plus some help from other results to claim a spot in the AAC Championship.

