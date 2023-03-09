ORLANDO – The East Carolina women’s tennis team enjoyed a successful trek to Orlando, picking up a pair of victories over Western Carolina and UNCW to push its record over the .500 mark. The Pirates downed the Catamounts 4-0 Tuesday before knocking off the Seahawks 4-2 Wednesday.
After capturing just four wins a season ago, the Purple and Gold is within striking distance of double-digit victories with seven matches to go before the American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship tournament.
ECU (7-6) won the doubles point in both matches thanks to the efforts of No. 1 tandem Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain as well as No. 2 pair Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz.
Bachir and Anne Lou Champion each emerged 2-0 in singles play over the two days to spur East Carolina on to victory. Both won their bouts in straight sets while Hussain recorded a win over Western Carolina’s Leilany Ipunesso and Muzzolon accounted for a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over UNCW’s Anna Daniels.
Up Next: ECU returns to the court March 19 when it travels to Greensboro for a dual match with UNCG.
East Carolina 4, Western Carolina 0
Singles Play
No. 1 – Isabella Sambola (WCU) vs. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-0, 6-6 (4-4), Unfinished
No. 2 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Madison Schwarz (WCU) – 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) vs. Jade Groen (WCU) – 6-2, 4-6, Unfinished
No. 4 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Leilany Ipunesso (WCU) – 6-3, 6-4
No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) vs. Angela Perez (WCU) – 6-3, 0-6, Unfinished
No. 6 – Anne Lou Champion (ECU) def. Andrea Redondo (WCU) – 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
Doubles Play
No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Sambola/Schwarz (WCU) – 6-0
No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Schwarz/Perez (WCU) – 6-1
No. 3 – Groen/Redondo (WCU) vs. Becker/Champion (ECU) – 4-3, Unfinished
Team Records: East Carolina (6-6), Western Carolina (8-5)
East Carolina 4, UNCW 2
Singles Play
No. 1 – Zoe Huffman (UNCW) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Eda Arli (UNCW) – 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Anna Daniels (UNCW) – 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 – Lauren Gish (UNCW) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 6-1, 6-0
No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) vs. Stela Joksimovic (UNCW) – 6-4, 1-6, Unfinished
No. 6 – Anne Lou Champion (ECU) def. Gabbie Glickstein (UNCW) – 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
Doubles Play
No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Daniels/Huffman (UNCW) – 6-2
No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Arli/Gish (UNCW) – 7-6 (7-4)
No. 3 – Joksimovic/Taylor (UNCW) vs. Becker/Champion (ECU) – 6-5, Unfinished
Team Records: East Carolina (7-6), UNCW (6-3)
(ECU Sports Information photo)
