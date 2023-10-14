GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team hosted the annual Pirate Invitational on Saturday at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The Pirate women took home the team win in the event while the men ran to a fourth-place finish.
The victory for the women was the second for the Pirates at their home meet in three years with the ladies taking the 2021 iteration of the race as well. On Saturday, the team was led by Alyssa Zack, Hayley Whoolery, Navaya Zales and Jessica Neal finishing 5-10-12-15 for three, five, seven and 10 points, respectively. Zack’s time of 21:21.7 was nearly 50 seconds than her finish at the home meet in 2022. Allysa Combs rounded out the ECU scoring in 32nd.
Lily Schlossberg (36th), Brianna Winsett (40th) and Abrielle Schweitzer (66th) also competed for the Pirates.
“Great day for the Pirates,” said coach Billy Caldwell. “This is the best I’ve seen our group compete from top to bottom. Coming away with the win on the women’s side along with a bunch of PRs on the men’s side gives us a ton of confidence and excitement going into the conference meet in two weeks.”
The men were led by Alex Sawyer with his seventh-place finish in 24:00.3 on the 8K course. Colin McCauley took 18th (24:38.2) while Ted Sielatycki also earned a top-25 finish while sneaking under 25 minutes at 24:58.1. Cooper Kleckner (29th) and Conner O’Shea (31st) rounded out the scoring with Elliott Kleckner following up close behind in 33rd.
Zach Willer (38th), Sam Dewar (40th) and Ethan Corrigan (53rd) also competed in the meet.
Team Scores
Men
1. Temple – 43
2. VCU – 54
3. Norfolk State – 72
4. East Carolina – 76
5. UNCW – 145
6. Queens (N.C.) – 154
7. Methodist – 199
Women
1. East Carolina – 52
2. Florida Atlantic – 85
3. VCU – 88
4. Davidson – 91
5. Temple – 100
6. Norfolk State – 161
7. UNCW – 172
8. Queens (N.C.) – 175
9. Meredith – 203
Up Next
The Pirates will be back on their home course on Oct. 28 as they host the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships.
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina cross country team hosted the annual Pirate Invitational on Saturday at Overton’s Lake Kristi. The Pirate women took home the team win in the event while the men ran to a fourth-place finish.