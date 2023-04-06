GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team will participate in the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship, Nov. 20 and 22 at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Other squads making the trip to the beautiful Baha Mar Resort include Columbia (28-6, 12-2 Ivy League in 2022-23), Georgia (22-12, 9-7 Southeastern), Oklahoma State (21-12, 10-8 Big 12), Penn State (14-17, 4-14 Big Ten), Purdue (19-11, 9-8 Big Ten), Seton Hall (19-15, 10-10 Big East) and USC (21-10, 11-7 Pac-12).

Five of the eight teams committed to play advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including East Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Purdue and USC. Columbia and Seton Hall both played in the WNIT, with Columbia finishing as runners-up in the event.

The complete field for the non-bracketed event, along with schedule and broadcast information will be announced later but fans can begin to make their plans now.

Click here for more information on hotel reservations and more.