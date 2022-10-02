GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina had its first conference game Saturday against South Florida, and the first half was complete domination, ending in a 48-28 win for the Pirates.

The game marked ECU’s first American Athletic Conference win of the season, something the Pirates needed after a tough double-overtime loss to Navy the week before.

ECU had some huge moments that led up to the big win. Let’s take a look at some of them:

CJ Johnson

After an emotional week for him, Johnson showed one of the best performances of his career. He had seven catches for 197 yards and four touchdowns, tying an AAC record. The four touchdowns also tied the AAC record for most receiving touchdowns in a game.

Coach Mike Houston awarded Johnson the game ball in the locker room post-game.

Holton Ahlers

Just one week after breaking the AAC’s career passing yards and total offense numbers, Ahlers set a single-game record, becoming the first quarterback to ever throw six touchdowns against USF. The fifth-year quarterback was 31-of-41 passing for 465 yards, being the first time a quarterback has thrown for over 400 yards since Memphis’ Brady White had 437 in 2020.

Isaiah Winstead

After ECU marched downfield again in a 12-play, 64-yard drive, Ahlers threw a dime to Isaiah Winstead for a 22-yard touchdown. He also caught ten passes for 138 yards.

Unusual ESPN Broadcast

At the beginning of the game, ESPN broadcasted that they were having technical difficulties, leaving a lot of Pirate fans unhappy since they missed the first touchdown of the game. If you were wondering why the camera work might have been a little unusual, here’s why:

And here’s how fans reacted:

What’s Next for the Pirates?

ECU will head to New Orleans next weekend to face Tulane. The Green Wave are coming off an overtime win over Houston. Tulane’s third-string quarterback threw a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston on Friday night in an AAC opener.

The Tulane-ECU game will begin at 3:30 p.m.