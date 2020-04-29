ECU AD Jon Gilbert outlines new #OnePirateNation initiative

ALL HANDS ON DECK – #ONEPIRATENATION

A Message From ECU AD Jon Gilbert (https://bit.ly/2W9uqTt)

Pirate Nation:

We hope you are staying safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. I am writing you today to inform you of a new initiative we are implementing and to announce our priority deadline for football season tickets has been moved to June 10 .

The All Hands on Deck – #OnePirateNation initiative is about uniting Pirate fans across the country. East Carolina University is a special place and the Pirates brand is mighty. When you come to our campus, visit our community or attend one of our athletic events, you quickly notice the power of the Pirates. It’s a family and it stretches from generation to generation.

We are all enduring a complicated time right now and it’s imperative that Pirates unite to give each other a helping hand. We are committed to providing flexible options concerning season tickets and Pirate Club memberships. This initiative is about working together as #OnePirateNation.

The All Hands on Deck – #OnePirateNation initiative will feature the hashtag, #OnePirateNation, and a wide variety of content on a dedicated webpage and on numerous social media athletics platforms to highlight Pirate Nation. We want to hear from Pirate fans of all ages and share stories of what Pirate Nation means to you. Please send us your photos or videos – past or present – via social media and include #OnePirateNation so we can feature your memories, messages and thoughts for all Pirates to enjoy on our official athletics pages.

Content will include:

Dedicated webpage to display fan photos and videos of Pirate fans across the country sharing their stories of Pirate Nation.

Frequent videos/photos of coaches and student-athletes with messages to Pirate Nation.

Written content from student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and alumni.

Incentives for individuals and businesses to renew their Pirate Club membership and purchase tickets for the 2020 football season.

Pirate Club members will have an opportunity to join weekly Zoom sessions with Pirate coaches and student-athletes.

Earlier this month, the priority deadline for season tickets was postponed. Our staff has been working to adjust timelines and offer flexibility to supporters as COVID-19 continues to evolve. The priority deadline for football season tickets has been moved to June 10.

All payment plans remain intact and we understand the hardships that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

We have received numerous inquiries about the status of the 2020 football season. Our department is moving forward with the plan that football will be played this fall in Greenville. When the season kicks off at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this year, we will take the necessary steps to provide a safe environment. Our priority will always be the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. Full refunds will be given in the event football is not played.

Several incentives are offered for fans to renew prior to the deadline. Anyone who has already purchased season tickets will automatically be entered into the drawing. If any dates change, the prizes will be adjusted.

Fans who order by the dates below will be eligible to win unique experiences such as:

Renew/Buy by May 11 – 4 seats in the Trade Club in TowneBank Tower for the season-opener against Marshall on Aug. 29.

– 4 seats in the Trade Club in TowneBank Tower for the season-opener against Marshall on Aug. 29. Renew/Buy by May 18 – 4 tickets to the ECU-South Carolina game in Columbia on Sept. 12.

– 4 tickets to the ECU-South Carolina game in Columbia on Sept. 12. Renew/Buy by May 25 – Have the opportunity to Raise the No Quarter Flag during the Thursday night ESPN game against UCF on Sept. 24.

– Have the opportunity to Raise the No Quarter Flag during the Thursday night ESPN game against UCF on Sept. 24. Renew/Buy by June 10 – 4 sideline pregame passes for the game of your choice.

All Pirate Club members who renew by the priority deadline will receive incentives in additional priority points:

10 Bonus Points —Renew same Pirate Club donation as previous year by June 10.

—Renew same Pirate Club donation as previous year by June 10. 5 Bonus Points – Renew Pirate Club donation (reduced amount) by June 10.

– Renew Pirate Club donation (reduced amount) by June 10. 4 Bonus Points —Each $100 cash increase from previous year to Annual Fund.

—Each $100 cash increase from previous year to Annual Fund. 1 Bonus Point—Each football season ticket purchased (max of 20 points)

In addition, we will have a random drawing of all Pirate Club members who renew by the June 10 priority deadline. The following prizes will be awarded beginning July 15 and will be sent via email and displayed on all ECU social media channels:

Honorary captain (2 people) for the pre-game coin toss versus Navy on Oct. 17.

Private dinner with head football coach Mike Houston and athletics director Jon Gilbert in the TowneBank Tower at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Dinner for you and 8 guests in a private suite in TowneBank Tower.

Suite at Clark-LeClair Stadium for 11 guests at ECU baseball game.

Personalized East Carolina Football Jersey.

Opportunity to have PeeDee visit your home or work (within 30 miles of Greenville).

Ability to push “play” for Purple Haze before one home football game.

Pregame photos with PeeDee on Bagwell Field before a game.

10 fans will win a special prize pack with a PeeDee bobblehead, Retro coaster set and ECU Snowglobe.

Pizza party and tickets for your child and 10 friends before a men’s basketball game during the 2020-21 season.

Hold the Pirate’s sword while he hoists the colors.

Give a Happy Birthday message on the jumbotron for a loved one



The ECU Athletics Ticket Office staff and Pirate Club staff are working remotely and can be reached via email or you can leave a message with the call being returned in a timely manner. The ticket office is available at AthleticTickets@ecu.edu or you can leave a message at 252-737-4500. Additional information is also available via ECU’s Online Ticket Center.

The Pirate Club staff are all available via email with any questions or concerns. We are still able to receive contributions mailed to our office. If you have not already, we encourage you to make your 2020 contribution online at ecupirateclub.com. If you would prefer to speak with someone via phone, please call (252) 737-4540 and a staff member will return your call.

Please click on the link below for a listing of all Pirate Club staff emails:

Pirate Club Staff Emails

We appreciate your patience and support through this situation. We are looking forward to welcoming you back to campus this fall.

Thank you,

Jon Gilbert

Athletics Director