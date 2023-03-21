GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert has been named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The committee provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series. His term of service begins on September 1, 2023 and continues through August 31, 2027.

Gilbert, who was named director of athletics at ECU in December of 2018, has worked with successful baseball programs at Alabama, Southern Miss and East Carolina. During his tenure, the three programs have appeared in three College World Series, five super regionals, 19 NCAA regionals, won seven combined regular season titles and nine tournament crowns.

Prior to his arrival at East Carolina, Gilbert served as the director of athletics at Southern Miss (2017-18) and executive senior associate athletics director at Tennessee (2011-17). During his near 17-year tenure at Alabama, he served in multiple roles including associate athletics director from 2009-11.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the entire 64-team tournament field, which currently includes the automatic qualification of 30 conference champions with the remainder of the field selected as at-large choices by the committee.

School and conference administrators receive nominations by their conference and represent a cross section of the Division I membership to earn selection to the committee.