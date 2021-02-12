ECU AD says final preps being made for sale of football tickets on March 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University Athletic Director Jon Gilbert, in a post to the ECUPirates.com website on Friday, said final preparations were being made to put football tickets on sale March 1.

In the post “An Update from AD Jon Gilbert,” he said: “We are prepared to put 2021 football season tickets on sale March 1. The (Americane Athletic Conference) is putting the final touches on the conference schedule and the full schedule should be released soon.

“Prices for season tickets will not increase from a year ago. Prices will range from $300 to $99 depending on location. The home slate includes games against South Carolina, Charleston Southern, Cincinnati, South Florida, Temple and Tulane. Our marketing staff have come up with several promotional items that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.”

There has not yet been an announcement from the school, the AAC or the NCAA about requirements for the 2021 football season when it comes to crowd size, masking, tailgating or other coronavirus-related restrictions. ECU was allowed to have a certain number of fans in the stands last season, but the total was far less than Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium’s capacity.

